Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.46. 89,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

