Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

UNP traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.