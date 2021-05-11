Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18,816.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 196,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $555.12. 126,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,054. The company has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

