Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.34. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

