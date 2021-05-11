Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 10.07% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HOMZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

