Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.99 billion.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.47.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.