PGGM Investments Acquires 14,776 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PGGM Investments raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,345,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,701,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% in the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

