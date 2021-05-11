PGGM Investments Acquires 33,708 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 194.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,708 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 357,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

