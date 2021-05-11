PGGM Investments Buys 2,353 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.31. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

