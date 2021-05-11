PGGM Investments Buys 3,160 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $204.29 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $212.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

