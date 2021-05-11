PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 43,698 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

