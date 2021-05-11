PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $492.90 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $337.04 and a one year high of $547.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.