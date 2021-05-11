PGGM Investments Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,708 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

