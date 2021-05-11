PGGM Investments Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,630 shares of company stock worth $10,303,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

