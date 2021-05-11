PGGM Investments Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PGGM Investments raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 192.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $348.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.80. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

