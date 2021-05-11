PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $204.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

