PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23,157.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

SBAC stock opened at $292.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,946.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.00. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

