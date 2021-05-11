PGGM Investments Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

