PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.