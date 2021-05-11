PGGM Investments Purchases 11,138 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 175.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

PNC opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

