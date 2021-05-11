PGGM Investments Purchases 14,776 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PGGM Investments increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,701,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.