PGGM Investments Purchases 2,353 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.31. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

