PGGM Investments Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 107.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 447,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

