PGGM Investments Sells 13,917 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,335 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.