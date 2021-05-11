PGGM Investments Sells 156,606 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,606 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

