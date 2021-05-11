Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Hits $2.33 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.33 million and $1,010.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

