Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $22.63

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $23.09. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHVS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pharvaris B.V. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

