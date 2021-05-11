Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

