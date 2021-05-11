Phore Achieves Market Cap of $8.09 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $10,867.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00031074 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.15 or 0.01540832 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,943,434 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

