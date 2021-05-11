Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Purchases £41,340 in Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

Shares of LON:PHTM traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78.80 ($1.03). 215,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Photo-Me International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £297.86 million and a PE ratio of 255.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

