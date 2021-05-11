Pickle Finance Market Cap Reaches $30.06 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.30 or 0.00038592 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $30.06 million and $10.39 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.00884960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

