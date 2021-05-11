Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $209,375.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

