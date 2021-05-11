Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0171 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $43,418.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.38 or 0.00754719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005612 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.70 or 0.01889850 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,648,808 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,372 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

