Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

