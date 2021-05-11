Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,267. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

