Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW):

5/10/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/20/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/15/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

