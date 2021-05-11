Piper Sandler Cuts ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $8.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 397,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,159. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,531,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

