Pirl Market Cap Reaches $191,027.13 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $191,027.13 and $5.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

