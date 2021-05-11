PKG Token (PKG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $221.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $196,662.85 and $221.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

