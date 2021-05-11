PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

