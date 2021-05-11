Playkey Trading 26.4% Higher This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $101,688.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.00830163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

