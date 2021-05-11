Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.58.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 76,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79. Playtika has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.63 million.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

