Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

