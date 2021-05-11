Po.et Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,397.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

