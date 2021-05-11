POA Price Tops $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $25.44 million and approximately $692,573.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,453,774 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
