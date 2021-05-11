Polkacover (CVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $491,608.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkacover has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00654173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00243898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.01192407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.00744988 BTC.

About Polkacover

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

