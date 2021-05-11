Polkadot Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $37.80 or 0.00066676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $35.42 billion and approximately $3.31 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00655285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00243507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.51 or 0.01193285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.00744036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,669.85 or 0.99959034 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,072,678,582 coins and its circulating supply is 937,154,467 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

