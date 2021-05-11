Polkalokr (LKR) Price Down 19.4% This Week

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $497,896.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00639423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $675.56 or 0.01184188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,399 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

