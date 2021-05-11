Polkamarkets Reaches Market Cap of $28.06 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002171 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and $1.13 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

