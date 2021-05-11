Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.87 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Polymath has a market cap of $228.69 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00643137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

